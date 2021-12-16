Sex and the City’s Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Women

Chris Noth has been hit with two separate allegations of sexual misconduct. According to a story published by The Hollywood Reporter, two different women aged 31 and 40, came forward separately months apart — without knowing each other — with allegations that the Sex and the City star sexually assaulted them.

Using pseudonyms, the alleged victims assert that their respective encounters with Noth took place in 2004 in Los Angeles and 2015 in New York City. The younger of the two women, a journalist in the entertainment industry, initially reached out to THR via email.

“Seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something in me. For so many years, I buried it,” wrote Lily in August. The timing of the SATC reboot helped the woman make the decision to “try to go public with who he is” after burying it for “so many years.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Lily was a server in the VIP section of the now-defunct New York City nightclub No.8 in 2015 when she met the actor. She claims that after going out for a night of drinks, they went up to Noth’s apartment, where he “pretty forcibly” had sex with her.

The other woman, Zoe, says Noth raped her at his apartment in West Hollywood when she was just 22 and had newly moved to Los Angeles to work an entry-level job at a firm catering to celebrities. He was 49 at the time, and the original HBO series had recently wrapped its sixth and final season.

Eerily, the women’s encounters with the SATC star bear striking similarities — namely that they both recall having sex with them from behind while facing a mirror.

Advertisement

In his own statement to THR, the actor vehemently denied the women’s allegations. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he said. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth reprised his famous role as Mr. Big in the premiere of And Just Like That before [week-old spoiler alert] his character was killed off in the episode’s closing moments after suffering a post-Peloton ride heart attack. After the company’s stock dropped 11%, Noth appeared in a cheeky ad for Peleton directed by Ryan Reynolds.