How Claud Takes On the Super Monster of Anxiety

Claud Mintz, known simply as the artist Claud, joins the Going There podcast to share their struggle with anxiety.

Speaking with host Dr. Mike Friedman, the Saddest Factory signee discusses struggling with obsessive compulsive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety, and panic attacks. These disorders are different in their symptom profiles, but they are similar in that they revolve around our anticipating negative, often catastrophic outcomes, causing us to have intense stress reactions and engage in thoughts and behaviors designed to cope with those negative outcomes.

The Super Monster musician recounts a range of situations in which they experience anxiety. For example, they explain how they experience persistent worry about being late to an appointment, that people are judging them harshly as awkward or weird, or panic while lying in the dark at night. Claud’s story makes us realize that there are many of us out there who struggle with anxiety – and maybe we are not so alone or as “weird” as we think for struggling with our fear.

So let’s go there with Claud as they discuss wrestling with the Super Monster of anxiety. You can also go there with Claud live at their upcoming concerts, with tickets available here.

Going There is an interview series presented by Consequence and Sound Mind Live. Clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet. Musicians who have stepped up to share their wonderful work with us are now sharing the intimate details of their journey in living with mental illness. Dr. Mike asks the tough questions and has the difficult conversations, so that we can shine a light on the difficult topic of mental illness so we can all come out of the darkness, put an end to the stigma of mental illness, and get the care we need.

