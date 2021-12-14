Menu
Coheed and Cambria Announce 2022 US Tour

The month-long run kicks off February 16th and wraps up March 19th

Coheed and Cambria by Alexandra Gavillet
December 14, 2021 | 1:59pm ET

    Coheed and Cambria are hitting the road in 2022 on their “Great Destroyer Tour,” a US headlining run that will welcome support from Sheer Mag.

    The tour will kick off on February 16th at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California, and run through a March 19th show at XL Live in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Pre-sales for the tour start Wednesday (December 15th) at 10 a.m. local time, while the general on-sale begins Friday (December 17th) at 10 a.m. local time. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Coheed and Cambria most recently released a pair of new singles, 2021’s “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)” and “Shoulders,” the latter of which just broke the Top 10 on active rock radio, scoring the band its highest-charting radio hit to date.

    “In art, in your career, in relationship … no matter how much you give of yourself or try, you have to accept that not everything in life can be a perfect fit,” Claudio Sanchez said of the meaning behind “Shoulders” at the time of its release.

    Coheed and Cambria Claudio Sanchez interview 2021
    Coheed and Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez on Navigating the Pandemic, 2021 Tour, and New Music

    Coheed and Cambria have spent much of the pandemic working on their upcoming, as-yet-untitled new album. The set will mark their follow-up to 2018’s Vaxis I: The Unheavenly Creatures.

    View the full itinerary of upcoming Coheed and Cambria 2022 tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    Coheed and Cambria 2022 Tour Dates with Sheer Mag:
    02/16 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
    02/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    02/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
    02/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    02/22 – Oklahoma City @ Diamond Ballroom
    02/23 – Memphis, TN @ The Soundstage at Graceland
    02/25 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
    02/26 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
    02/28 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
    03/01 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
    03/02 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    03/04 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    03/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    03/06 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
    03/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    03/09 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    03/11 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
    03/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
    03/14 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
    03/15 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
    03/17 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
    03/18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    03/19 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

