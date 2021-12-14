Coheed and Cambria Announce 2022 US Tour

Coheed and Cambria are hitting the road in 2022 on their “Great Destroyer Tour,” a US headlining run that will welcome support from Sheer Mag.
The tour will kick off on February 16th at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California, and run through a March 19th show at XL Live in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Pre-sales for the tour start Wednesday (December 15th) at 10 a.m. local time, while the general on-sale begins Friday (December 17th) at 10 a.m. local time. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.
Coheed and Cambria most recently released a pair of new singles, 2021’s “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)” and “Shoulders,” the latter of which just broke the Top 10 on active rock radio, scoring the band its highest-charting radio hit to date.
“In art, in your career, in relationship … no matter how much you give of yourself or try, you have to accept that not everything in life can be a perfect fit,” Claudio Sanchez said of the meaning behind “Shoulders” at the time of its release.
Coheed and Cambria have spent much of the pandemic working on their upcoming, as-yet-untitled new album. The set will mark their follow-up to 2018’s Vaxis I: The Unheavenly Creatures.
View the full itinerary of upcoming Coheed and Cambria 2022 tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.
Coheed and Cambria 2022 Tour Dates with Sheer Mag:
02/16 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
02/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
02/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
02/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
02/22 – Oklahoma City @ Diamond Ballroom
02/23 – Memphis, TN @ The Soundstage at Graceland
02/25 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
02/26 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
02/28 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
03/01 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
03/02 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
03/04 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
03/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National
03/06 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
03/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
03/09 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/11 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
03/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
03/14 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
03/15 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
03/17 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
03/18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
03/19 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live