Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Congress Launches Investigation into Astroworld Tragedy

The House Oversight and Reform Committee has requested information from Live Nation pertaining to security and crowd control planning

Astroworld tragedy
Astroworld, photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 22, 2021 | 4:21pm ET

    Congress is launching a bipartisan investigation into the tragic circumstances that led to the deaths of ten people at this year’s Astroworld Festival.

    According to The Washington Post, the probe will examine Live Nation’s role in the Houston-based event, including the company’s pre-show planning and logistics, and how it responded once it became apparent that a large crowd surge had killed or injured scores of concert-goers.

    On Wednesday, the House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino seeking documents detailing Astroworld’s security and crowd control planning, and requested that Live Nation brief members of the committee by January 12th. 

    “Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival,” the committee wrote in its letter to Rapino.

    Last week, a medical examiner ruled that all ten Astroworld victims had died as a result of “compression asphyxia,” which is caused when respiration is prevented by external pressure on the body, limiting oxygen supply to the lungs. Such was the case when the densely packed crowd at Astroworld surged to the stage, causing numerous individuals to become crushed and trampled.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The ten victims ranged in age from nine to 27 years old.

    The committee’s letter makes no mention of Astroworld’s headliner and curator, Travis Scott, so it appears — at least, initially — that the focus is squarely on Live Nation. For his part, Scott denied knowing that Astroworld was a mass casualty event until after he finished performing, and recently took steps to remove himself as a plaintiff in the bevy of civil suits filed in response to the tragedy.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

coldplay no more music 2025 albums songs tour tickets

Chris Martin: Coldplay Will Stop Making Music After 2025

December 22, 2021

bob dylan christmas lights 2021 merrill markoe analysis

Bob Dylan Gives Our Half-Assed Year a Half-Assed Christmas Light Show

December 22, 2021

lcd soundsystem brooklyn steel covid-19 super-spreader residency coronavirus

COVID-19 Is Playing at My House: How LCD Soundsystem and Their Fans Gambled and Lost

December 22, 2021

tomorrow x together share surprise christmas song sweet dreams stream

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Drop Surprise Christmas Song "Sweet Dreams": Stream

December 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Congress Launches Investigation into Astroworld Tragedy

Menu Shop Search Sale