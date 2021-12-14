Consequence Launches New App for Mobile and Tablet

The new Consequence App is available to download on iOS and Android devices as of today.

Whether you’re on the go or just lounging around on the couch, use the Consequence App to stay to date on the latest music, movie, and television news; personalize your home screen to see the content most important to you, or create custom push notifications so you never miss a major tour or festival announcement.

Download the Consequence App now via the Apple App Store or Google Play. Make sure to create your account upon downloading the app so you have access to the full array of features.

Related Video

Here are some of the key features available at launch:

— Stay up to date on the latest music, film, and television news

— Personalized articles based on reading pattern and preferences

— Social login to save your favorite artists and topics

— Filter your personalized content by artist or topic

— Information on the latest concerts and festivals in your area

— Listen to podcasts while browsing your favorite content

— Push notifications to stay informed on breaking news

Advertisement

Consequence App: Articles Page Consequence App: Live Section Consequence App: Artist Customization Screen Consequence App: Podcast Portal Consequence App: Video Portal