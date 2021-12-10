The Consequence Shop Holiday Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Storewide

The Consequence Shop is bringing you holiday cheer and holiday deals with our biggest sale of the year! From December 11th through 26th, we’re offering up to 50% off all our custom apparel, masks, CBD, and Delta-8 products storewide.

First off, all our latest collections and T-shirts are now 20% off. That includes our extra comfy embroidered hoodies, stylish tie-dye beanies, the rocking Hell’s a Beach hoodies and T-shirts, and our entire Wavvy Collection featuring tees, crop tops, and sweatshirts. Plus, all GWAR Bud of Gods apparel, Punk Is Dead, Stanning BTS, and Radiate Positivity tees are also 20% off!

All of our original masks — like the best-selling Chevron design, the limited edition Consequence logo mask, and the Bolt mask — are all available for 50% off! Check out the luxe looks like the Geometric and Seven Treasures masks, or pop culture-referencing designs like the Beverly Hills Plaid and Home for the Holidays masks.

You can also get anything in our hit Protect Live Music line — including our PLM Livestream Lineup shirt, the PLM hoodie, and our two long-sleeved T-shirts — are all going for 30% off! Our collection of embroidered cuffed and uncuffed beanies are also marked down 30%.

Looking for a chiller holiday? Snag any of our Flower Lab and GWAR Bud of Gods CBD and Delta-8 products for 20% off. Try GWAR’s Delta-8 tinctures, vape cartridges, and gummies, or check out the Bud of Gods CBD hemp flower and pre-rolls. There’s also the wide range of Flower Lab pre-rolls — including a sampler pack! — Chill Pills, and balm, plus the KOAST CBD and CBD+Delta-8 gummies.

Plus, all our GWAR Bud of Gods accessories are discounted 20%. Stickers, rolling trays, grinders, dugouts — it’s all on sale!

Get ready to stuff those stockings, and check out all the items on sale at the Consequence Shop now!

