Courtney Love Beefs with Elon Musk, Calls Him Out for “Kendall Roy Shit”

Courtney Love (photo by Richard Shotwell) and Elon Musk (photo via Grimes)
December 3, 2021 | 4:23pm ET

    Succession is a brain-breaking show; once you see it, you see it everywhere. So it goes with Courtney Love, who approved her late husband’s song “Rape Me” for an episode of the HBO series in November, and who is now using it as ammunition in an attack on Elon Musk. After the billionaire tweeted a rude comment about Senator Bernie Sanders, Love called him out for acting like Succession‘s number one birthday boy, naming Musk’s behavior as, “Kendall Roy shit.”

    Love’s December 2nd tweet was a little late to the party; Musk’s attack on Sanders happened on November 14th. After the senator posted, “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period,” Musk responded, “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.” It’s the kind of thing Musk probably says all the time to his six children, but Love was not having it.

    @elonmusk you know your str8, male, PayPal mafia email group?” she wrote. “I was on bcc for MONTHS on that thing  With that information in mind, don’t you think in a “civilized society” one should embrace paying our fair share of tax? Don’t pick on Bernie. It’s Kendall Roy shit.”

    She added in a subsequent post, “Relax. I’m a GOOD Queen. Capitalism & the American dream has been good to you. Be good to it. #justpayyourtaxesbuddy.” Check out the post below.

    The third season of Succession premiered In October, and it’s already been renewed for a fourth season.

