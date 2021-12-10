Menu
Crowbar Announce New Album, Release Sludgy New Song “Chemical Godz”: Stream

The veteran metal band's new LP, Zero and Below, arrives on March 4th

Crowbar photo by Justin Reich
December 9, 2021 | 7:11pm ET

    Crowbar have announced the new album Zero and Below. In advance of its March 4th release, the veteran metal band has unveiled the murky new song “Chemical Godz.”

    “We are all so excited to release the song and video for ‘Chemical Godz,’” Crowbar frontman Kirk Windstein said in a statement. “It’s been nearly two years since the album was completed. It was such a sad time for so many people going through the COVID-19 epidemic and we felt it wasn’t a good time to release any new material.”

    He continued, “Get ready because the heavy is coming! We hope y’all enjoy the song and video. Stay safe out there!”

    “Chemical Godz” is a deep, sludgy song, and it appears the rest of Zero and Below will follow suit. A press release promises the new album to be “the most unforgivably doomy Crowbar record” since 1998’s Odd Fellows Rest.

    Zero and Below was produced, mixed and mastered by Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording and Production in Metairie, Louisiana. The album will be released via MNRK Heavy Records and be available on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats. Pre-orders for Zero and Below are available here.

    Crowbar are also going on tour with Sepultura, Sacred Reich and Art of Shock in 2022. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Check out the “Chemical Godz” video below, followed by the album art and tracklist

    Zero and Below Artwork:

    Crowbar Album Cover

    Zero and Below Tracklist:
    01. The Fear That Binds You
    02. Her Evil Is Sacred
    03. Confess To Nothing
    04. Chemical Godz
    05. Denial Of The Truth
    06. Bleeding From Every Hole
    07. It’s Always Worth The Gain
    08. Crush Negativity
    09. Reanimating A Lie
    10. Zero And Below

