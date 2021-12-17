Menu
Danny Elfman Set to Compose Music for Tim Burton’s Wednesday Series

The Netflix show is expected to debut sometime in 2022

Tim Burton Danny Elfman
Tim Burton and Danny Elfman, photo via D23
December 17, 2021 | 12:29pm ET

    Tim Burton has found the musical maestro for his upcoming Netflix series Wednesday. Per Variety, the music for the upcoming project following Wednesday Addams in her teenage years will be composed by Danny Elfman.

    The filmmaker and musician have collaborated on more than a dozen of Burton’s movies over the years, including 1989’s Batman, 1990’s Edward Scissorhands, 1993’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and 2003’s Big Fish. The duo’s most recent partnership was for Disney’s live-action remake of Dumbo in 2019.

    Wednesday, meanwhile, will star Jenna Ortega as the beloved Addams Family character alongside Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa, and Moosa Mostafa. Fellow composer Chris Bacon will assist Elfman on the score.

    Related Video

    Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the series, but the streamer has released a synopsis, which reads as follows:

    “A sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

    To celebrate Halloween this year, Elfman staged two live-to-film performances of The Nightmare Before Christmas. Portraying Jack Skellington, he was joined by several special guests, including Billie Eilish, who played the character of Sally. Elfman also released his first album of solo music in 37 years, Big Mess,

