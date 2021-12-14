Menu
Dave Gahan and Soulsavers Cover Cat Power’s “Metal Heart” on Corden: Watch

From Gahan's recent covers album Imposter

dave gahan covers cat powers metal heart corden late late show james soulsavers watch stream
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
December 14, 2021 | 10:04am ET

    Dave Gahan is on a covers kick. The Depeche Mode singer just released Imposter, an album of songs by PJ Harvey, Bob Dylan, and more, and last night, he took to The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform Cat Power’s “Metal Heart” with his longtime musical partner Soulsavers.

    Gahan dialed in to Corden from a green room in Berlin, having just finished another show only minutes before. He talked about recording Imposter at Rick Rubin’s studio, and how he had started with a very large list of covers, but “the songs, in the end, kind of chose themselves.”

    Afterwards, The Late Late Show rolled out a pre-taped performance that found Gahan and Soulsavers performing in red lighting in front of crimson curtain. Check out the cover of “Metal Heart” below.

    Related Video

    Back in November, Gahan told Kyle Meredith With… that Imposter was his most personal album yet. Revisit Gahan’s full conversation here.

