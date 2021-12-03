Dave Grohl Covers Billy Joel’s “Big Shot” for Night Six of The Hanukkah Sessions: Stream

Dave Grohl dropped his cover of Billy Joel’s “Big Shot” on Friday to celebrate the sixth night of his annual Hanukkah Sessions series.

Grohl set up in front of his drum kit next to the now-familiar wall of silver tinsel. Producer Greg Kurstin handled Joel’s thumping piano parts, and the pair only paused for a festive kazoo interlude. Stream “Big Shot” below.

So far this Hanukkah season, the Foo Fighters frontman and Kurstin have also unveiled their take on Lisa Loeb’s classic ’90s-era anthem “Stay (I Missed You),” “Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones, Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana,” Van Halen’s “Jump,” and Amy Winehouse’s “Take the Box” with some help from Grohl’s daughter Violet.

The rocker is also in the midst of prepping for his upcoming 2022 tour with the Foo Fighters, and you can get your tickets through Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, the band continues to wrap up its live dates this year through next Thursday (Dec. 9th), though they cancelled a planned gig for next year in Minneapolis earlier this week after the venue, Huntington Bank Stadium, refused to comply with COVID health and safety precautions.

