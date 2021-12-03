Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dave Grohl Covers Billy Joel’s “Big Shot” for Night Six of The Hanukkah Sessions: Stream

A follow-up to yesterday's take on Amy Winehouse's "Take the Box"

dave grohl billy joel big shot cover stream greg kurstin
Dave Grohl, photo via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 3, 2021 | 5:01pm ET

    Dave Grohl dropped his cover of Billy Joel’s “Big Shot” on Friday to celebrate the sixth night of his annual Hanukkah Sessions series.

    Grohl set up in front of his drum kit next to the now-familiar wall of silver tinsel. Producer Greg Kurstin handled Joel’s thumping piano parts, and the pair only paused for a festive kazoo interlude. Stream “Big Shot” below.

    So far this Hanukkah season, the Foo Fighters frontman and Kurstin have also unveiled their take on Lisa Loeb’s classic ’90s-era anthem “Stay (I Missed You),” “Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones, Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana,” Van Halen’s “Jump,” and Amy Winehouse’s “Take the Box” with some help from Grohl’s daughter Violet.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The rocker is also in the midst of prepping for his upcoming 2022 tour with the Foo Fighters, and you can get your tickets through Ticketmaster.

    Meanwhile, the band continues to wrap up its live dates this year through next Thursday (Dec. 9th), though they cancelled a planned gig for next year in Minneapolis earlier this week after the venue, Huntington Bank Stadium, refused to comply with COVID health and safety precautions.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

courtney love beef elon musk kendall roy succession bernie sanders

Courtney Love Beefs with Elon Musk, Calls Him Out for “Kendall Roy Shit”

December 3, 2021

Dave Grohl Greg Kurstin Jump Cover

Song of the Week: Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Honor "Diamond Dreidel DLR" with a Hannukah Cover of Van Halen’s “Jump”

December 3, 2021

tierra whack stand up rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Tierra Whack Embraces Her Inner Joker on "Stand Up"

December 3, 2021

tom morello the atlas underground flood stream

Tom Morello Releases New Album, Including "I Have Seen the Way" Featuring Metallica and Rush Members: Stream

December 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dave Grohl Covers Billy Joel's "Big Shot" for Night Six of The Hanukkah Sessions: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale