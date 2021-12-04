Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dave Grohl Covers The Clash’s “Train in Vain” with Greg Kurstin on Night Seven of Hanukkah: Watch

The latest installment in the rocker's Festival of Lights celebrations

Dave Grohl The Clash
Dave Grohl, photo via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 4, 2021 | 4:55pm ET

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

mach-hommy new album balens cho stream

Mach-Hommy Drops New Album Balens Cho: Stream

December 4, 2021

kim petras coconuts new single stream

Kim Petras Drops New Single "Coconuts": Stream

December 3, 2021

tom morello the atlas underground flood stream

Tom Morello Releases New Album, Including "I Have Seen the Way" Featuring Metallica and Rush Members: Stream

December 3, 2021

HAIM revamp adam sandler's chanukah song watch stream

HAIM Revamp Adam Sandler's "The Chanukah Song": Watch

December 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dave Grohl Covers The Clash's "Train in Vain" with Greg Kurstin on Night Seven of Hanukkah: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale