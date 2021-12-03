Menu
Song of the Week: Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Honor “Diamond Dreidel DLR” with a Hannukah Cover of Van Halen’s “Jump”

Spaceface, Lilyisthatyou, and Cosmo's Midnight also released essential tracks

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin, photo via YouTube
Consequence Staff
and
December 3, 2021 | 3:52pm ET

    Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin continue their Hanukkah covers celebration.

    Hanukkah is in full swing, and Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are keen on celebrating: each night of Hanukkah, the Foo Fighters frontman and super producer are uploading a new cover of a song by a prolific Jewish artist.

    For Night Four of the holiday, Kurstin and Grohl treated fans to a cover of Van Halen’s “Jump,” citing David Lee Roth as “quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard rocking Jews.” (“He became a rockstar the day he became a man: Diamond Dreidel DLR and Van Halen…with ‘Jump.'”) With his husky, gritty voice on the track, Grohl certainly channeled David Lee Roth’s enthusiasm — but with a little more growl and a little less glam.

    Not only is the cover itself fun and nostalgic, it comes with a hilarious music video featuring Kurstin and Grohl playing the track live and — you guessed it — jumping. Need a little pep in your step this Hanukkah? Grohl and Kurstin have plenty.

    — Paolo Ragusa
    Editorial Coordinator

