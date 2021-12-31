Dave Grohl Uploads Hanukkah Sessions to Streaming Services

Dave Grohl is back with yet another surprise. After sharing a full-length recording of Foo Fighters’ recent gig at Madison Square Garden, he has now uploaded the first two seasons of The Hanukkah Sessions to streaming services.

Beginning in 2020, Grohl marked the Festival of Lights by covering songs from prominent Jewish artists with his friend and producer, Greg Kurstin. The inaugural Hanukkah Sessions included covers of Beastie Boys (“Sabotage”), Drake (“Hotline Bling”), Mountain (“Mississippi Queen”), Peaches (“Fuck the Pain Away”), Bob Dylan (“Rainy Day Women #12 & 35”), Elastica (“Connection”), The Knack (“Frustrated”), and The Velvet Underground (“Rock and Roll”).

For Season 2, Grohl and Kurstin put their stamp on songs by Lisa Loeb (“Stay (I Missed You)”), Ramones (“Blitzkrieg Bop”), Barry Manilow (“Copacabana”), Van Halen (“Jump”), Amy Winehouse (“Take the Box”), Billy Joel (“Big Shot”), The Clash (“Train in Vain”), and KISS (“Rock and Roll All Nite”).

Both seasons were initially released on YouTube, but Grohl has now made all 16 covers available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other major platforms. Take a listen below via Spotify.

