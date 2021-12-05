Tonight is the final night of Hanukkah, and so too is Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s covers song series celebrating the Festival of Lights. To close things out, they’ve shared a seriously fun cover of KISS’s “Rock and Roll All Nite,” and a goofy music video to boot.

Grohl introduced the cover, writing, “Ladies and gentlemen….we made it. Night 8! And what better way to celebrate another year of Hanukkah Sessions than Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen….two young lads from Queens that set the world (and thousands of stages) on FIRE as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS!!!”

“Greg and I would like to thank all of the people that helped ramp up the Hanukkah Sessions this year. It’s gonna be tough to beat! (But we will. Oh, we will…..) We hope that this year’s batch of hits has brought a little joy to you, as it surely did to us! Now let’s rock and roll all nite and party everyday until next Hanukkah! L’Chaim!!!!!!”

The pair definitely rock and roll all night and party every day in the song’s accompanying video. Donning KISS’s signature face paint, Grohl and Kurstin read books, clean their office, get gas, and enjoy Slurpees outside of a 7/11. The rock and roll lifestyle is truly a wild one. Watch it below.

Over the last seven days, the Foo Fighters frontman and Kurstin also unveiled their takes on Lisa Loeb’s classic ’90s-era anthem “Stay (I Missed You),” “Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones, Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana,” Van Halen’s “Jump,”, Amy Winehouse’s “Take the Box” with some help from Grohl’s daughter Violet, “Big Shot” by Billy Joel, and “Train in Vain” by The Clash.

Last year’s inaugural Hanukkah Sessions included covers of Beastie Boys (“Sabotage”), Drake (“Hotline Bling”), Mountain (“Mississippi Queen”), Peaches (“Fuck the Pain Away”), Bob Dylan (“Rainy Day Women #12 & 35”), Elastica (“Connection”), The Knack (“Frustrated”), and The Velvet Underground (“Rock and Roll”).

Grohl’s Hanukkah Sessions have capped off a busy year for the rocker. In 2021 alone, he released a new album with Foo Fighters, published a memoir, got inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (again), and revealed details for a new feature film.

Last week, Grohl’s Foo Fighters mapped out a 2022 North American tour. Tickets are now available.

