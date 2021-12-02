Menu
Dave Grohl Joined by Daughter Violet Grohl for Cover of Amy Winehouse’s “Take the Box”: Watch

The fifth night of Grohl and Greg Kurstin's Hanukkah covers song series

Violet Groh and Dave Grohl cover Amy Winehouse
Violet Groh and Dave Grohl, photo via YouTube
December 2, 2021 | 5:19pm ET

    And on the fifth night of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl enlisted his 15-year-old daughter, Violet, for a poignant cover of Amy Winehouse’s “Take the Box.”

    “Despite this song’s mention of a ‘Moschino bra you bought me last Christmas,’ it’s common knowledge that the amazing woman behind the song was actually Jewish. Gone far too soon…” Grohl wrote in a social media post linking to the cover.

    The Winehouse cover serves as the fifth installment in Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin’s ongoing Hanukkah covers song series. For the second year in a row, the duo are covering songs by notable Jewish artists and releasing one at a time each night of Hanukkah. Previously, they gifted us a metal rendition of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You),” a faithful take on the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop,” a disco video for Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana,” and a hammy cover of Van Halen’s “Jump.”

    Earlier this year, Violet teamed up with her dad to cover X’s “Nausea.” Violet has also been serving as backing singer for Foo Fighters in concert.

    Speaking of which, earlier this week Foo Fighters announced a 2022 North American tour. The presale is ongoing — use code LOVEDIESYOUNG — and get your tickets through Ticketmaster.

     

