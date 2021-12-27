Dave Mustaine Teases New Megadeth Song “Life in Hell” from Upcoming Album: Listen

Dave Mustaine has offered up a holiday treat in the form of a snippet of the new song “Life in Hell” from Megadeth’s upcoming album. The frontman shared the brief audio clip in a Cameo video for a fan named Gabe.

While Megadeth’s new album still doesn’t have a release date, Mustaine has mentioned that the LP is slated to be titled The Sick, The Dying and The Dead. While Mustaine tells Gabe he’s the first person in the “outside world” to hear music from the new album, the metal legend did share a snippet of the title track in a previous Cameo video for a fan named Joe back in July.

In the new Cameo clip, Mustaine wishes Gabe a Merry Christmas before telling him, “I will play you something that’s been recorded already and is special. How would you like to hear a little bit of the new album? This is song two from Side One. It’s called ‘Life in Hell’.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The snippet itself features a machine-gun-paced guitar riff and just a split second of Mustaine’s vocals before it cuts off, and should leave Megadeth fans thirsty for more.

When the audio clip ends, Mustaine continues, “There you go. A little special surprise for you, buddy. So I think that makes you the first person in the outside world — outside of the studio and the band and my family — that’s heard any music from the new record.”

Megadeth’s new album will arrive after a tumultuous few years for the legendary thrash-metal group. In June 2019, Mustaine revealed that he had throat cancer. After several months of chemotherapy and radiation treatments, he declared he was cancer free in early 2020.

Advertisement

On top of that, longtime Megadeth bassist David Ellefson was fired from the band earlier this year after an “embarrassing” video surfaced of him in a compromising virtual encounter with a young woman. His bass parts on the new album were subsequently re-recorded by another musician, while onetime Megadeth member James LoMenzo returned to take Ellefson’s place on the band’s tour with Lamb of God.

In other news, Mustaine recently unveiled a new signature model electric guitar, the Gibson USA Flying V EXP, the first instrument to be released as part of the metal icon’s new collection with the guitar company.

Hear the snippet of the new Megadeth song “Life in Hell” below.