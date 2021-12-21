Menu
Dave Navarro and Anthony Kiedis Reunite to Cover Lou Reed’s “Walk on the Wild Side”: Watch

On stage together for the first time in over two decades

dave navarro anthony kiedis reunite lou reed walk on the wild side above ground red hot chili peppers jane's addiction watch
Dave Navarro (photo by Amy Harris) and Anthony Kiedis (photo by Ben Kaye
December 21, 2021 | 2:04pm ET

    Remember when Dave Navarro pissed off every Red Hot Chili Peppers fan by replacing John Frusciante? Well, over two decades after Navarro’s infamously tumultuous departure from the band, the guitarist made an unexpected onstage reunion last night (December 20th) with none other than the lead Chili Pepper himself, Anthony Kiedis, for a rendition of Lou Reed’s classic “Walk on the Wild Side.”

    This reunion was fairly spur of the moment; Navarro recently put together a charity concert called Above Ground benefiting MusiCares at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, with performances paying tribute to the Sex Pistols’ Never Mind the Bollocks and Lou Reed’s Transformer. The roster of high-profile guests included Billy Idol and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, but they both had to back out of last night’s show on short notice due to illness.

    So, having promised a big surprise in their place, Navarro somehow managed to get Kiedis on stage with him for the first time since 1997 (Navarro only played on one Chili Peppers album, 1995’s polarizing One Hot Minute). While the song is much mellower than the flashy guitar riffs Navarro is known for, Kiedis’ voice is a good fit for Reed’s laidback drawl.

    Related Video

    Navarro even savored the moment with a sweet shoutout to “[his] brother Anthony” on Instagram after the gig. Looks like distance really does make the heart grow fonder, after all. See a fan-shot video of Navarro and Kiedis performing “Walk on the Wild Side” below.

    With Frusciante back in the band (again), Red Hot Chili Peppers are going on a massive world tour next year; head over to Ticketmaster for tickets. Meanwhile, Navarro’s usual band, Jane’s Addiction, will head to Florida in May for Welcome to Rockville 2022.

     

