Dave Navarro and Anthony Kiedis Reunite to Cover Lou Reed’s “Walk on the Wild Side”: Watch

Remember when Dave Navarro pissed off every Red Hot Chili Peppers fan by replacing John Frusciante? Well, over two decades after Navarro’s infamously tumultuous departure from the band, the guitarist made an unexpected onstage reunion last night (December 20th) with none other than the lead Chili Pepper himself, Anthony Kiedis, for a rendition of Lou Reed’s classic “Walk on the Wild Side.”

This reunion was fairly spur of the moment; Navarro recently put together a charity concert called Above Ground benefiting MusiCares at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, with performances paying tribute to the Sex Pistols’ Never Mind the Bollocks and Lou Reed’s Transformer. The roster of high-profile guests included Billy Idol and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, but they both had to back out of last night’s show on short notice due to illness.

So, having promised a big surprise in their place, Navarro somehow managed to get Kiedis on stage with him for the first time since 1997 (Navarro only played on one Chili Peppers album, 1995’s polarizing One Hot Minute). While the song is much mellower than the flashy guitar riffs Navarro is known for, Kiedis’ voice is a good fit for Reed’s laidback drawl.

Navarro even savored the moment with a sweet shoutout to “[his] brother Anthony” on Instagram after the gig. Looks like distance really does make the heart grow fonder, after all. See a fan-shot video of Navarro and Kiedis performing “Walk on the Wild Side” below.

With Frusciante back in the band (again), Red Hot Chili Peppers are going on a massive world tour next year; head over to Ticketmaster for tickets. Meanwhile, Navarro’s usual band, Jane’s Addiction, will head to Florida in May for Welcome to Rockville 2022.