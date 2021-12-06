Devin Nunes, the California congressman who unsuccessfully sued Twitter over a fake cow parody account, has himself a new job: CEO of Donald Trump’s startup media and tech company.

Nunes undoubtedly landed the job due to his blind allegiance to the disgraced former president, and not because of his credentials. Prior to joining the US House of Representatives, Nunes was a dairy farmer. Once inside the hallowed halls of Congress, he made a name for himself by whipping up conspiracy theories on behalf of Trump.

To be clear, Nunes has no background in tech, aside from suing Twitter over a fake parody account called @DevinNunesCow, which routinely mocked him while in Congress. A judge ultimately ruled against Nunes — because, you know, free speech – which makes his selection as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group all the more hilarious. The company’s flagship asset is a social media platform that touts itself as a bastion of free speech, free of censorship and discrimination. (It’s not.)

Nunes will also lead a company that is already facing an investigation from the SEC regarding stock trading tied to a merger agreement between Trump and Digital World Acquisition Corp. Since teaming up to form the Trump Media & Technology Group back in October, they’ve raised $1 billion from an unidentified group of investors.

In a statement announcing Nunes’ hiring, Trump said that the Congressman “understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great.”

In his own statement, Nunes added, “The time has come to reopen the Internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship. The United States of America made the dream of the Internet a reality and it will be an American company that restores the dream.”

Aside from launching a social media platform, the Trump Media & Technology Group’s planned offerings include a streaming television platform and a cloud computing service, which is a convenient way of saying they’ll provide a welcoming home to exiled white supremacists who’ve been banned on mainstream platforms.