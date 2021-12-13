Don McLean Announces “American Pie” 50th Anniversary Tour

Don McLean is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his career-defining hit, “American Pie,” as well as the album of the same name, with a 2022 world tour.

“After spending the past 18 months at home, I am thrilled to be getting back on the road with my band,” McLean said in a statement. “2022 marks the 50th anniversary from when American Pie landed at the #1 spot on the Billboard chart and we will be celebrating on tour all year long. We will be performing all the songs from the American Pie album plus many of the other hits that fans will be expecting to hear.”

The tour itinerary is exactly what you might expect from a 76-year-old who can play wherever he wants. He opens with a three-night stand in Honolulu, Hawaii, before spending five days on the Rock Legends Cruise through the Caribbean. He also plays cities big (New York, New York) and small (Grand Rapids, Michigan), though he doesn’t linger in these less-tropical locales.

Tickets go on sale to Friday, December 17th via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale begins as early as Tuesday, December 14th (pre-sale code: BELLS).

In November, McLean’s longstanding Billboard record of longest No. 1 song (“American Pie” is eight-and-a-half minutes) finally fell to the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift. Last year, McLean raised eyebrows when he claimed that today, music “doesn’t exist” because we’re living in a “nihilistic society.”