Donald Glover Unveils Trailer for Atlanta’s Long-Awaited Third Season: Watch

Donald Glover has revealed the first full-length trailer for Atlanta’s long-awaited third season. Watch it below.

As revealed earlier this week, Season 3 of FX’s award-winning dramedy starring Donald Glover, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, and Brian Tyree Henry will arrive March 24th — three years after it was originally slated to premiere in 2019 (it was ultimately delayed due to the pandemic). As fans will remember, Season 2 left off with Tracy (Khris Davis) showing up at “Paper Boi”‘s (Henry) apartment, not realizing the rising rapper had already left on his European tour. (We’d say “spoiler alert, but it’s been, you know, nearly four years…)

Per to a logline provided by FX, Season 3 finds “Paper Boi,” Earn (Glover), Darius (Stanfield), and Van (Beetz) in the midst of the aforementioned European tour, “as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”

The full season runs 10 episodes, and each episode will be available to stream on Hulu the day after its initial broadcast premiere on FX.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait nearly as long for Season 4, as production got underway this past summer.

The new trailer follows the show’s eerie teaser, which dropped on Halloween.