Dr. Dre and Anderson .Paak to Star in New GTA Online Expansion: Watch the Trailer

Dr. Dre and Anderson .Paak are speeding their way into the Grand Theft Auto universe. Rockstar Games has confirmed a new expansion for GTA Online today, which features the rapper and R&B star as characters. Naturally, they’ve also contributed to the soundtrack, which you can preview now in the expansion’s new trailer.

GTA Online: The Contract is out on December 15th, and sees the return of GTA V character Franklin Clinton. Set years after his last appearance, Franklin is now tending to his “celebrity solutions agency,” which promises to provide Vinewood’s elite with “solutions to high-society problems.” This sounds fitting for a game featuring Dre, whose character has lost his cell phone — as well as all the unreleased music stored on it. “This could be the big break your agency needs,” reads the announcement from Rockstar.

The statement continues: “Get ready for a wild and hilarious ride through Los Santos, from the mean streets of Franklin’s old neighborhood to the hottest parties in the city, from debaucherous mansions to the offices of the FIB and everywhere in between as you join Franklin, expert hacker Imani, Chop the Dog, and crew to secure Dr. Dre’s precious tracks and return them to their rightful owner.”

Related Video

You can hear a snippet of Anderson .Paak and Dre’s new music, and see them in their CGI forms, in the trailer for GTA Online: The Contract below.

Advertisement

Back in January, Dre was rushed to the ICU after suffering a brain aneurysm. He seems to be back in good shape, and is currently working on a Marvin Gaye biopic. Meanwhile, .Paak spent the year teaming up with Bruno Mars as Silk Sonic. The group racked up four Grammy nominations for “Leave the Door Open,” one of the Top Songs of 2021.