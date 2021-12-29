Dr. Dre’s Divorce Finalized, Nicole Young Awarded More Than 20% of His Net Worth

After more than year of acrimonious divorce proceedings, Dr. Dre and Nicole Young are finally ready for the next episode. As Rolling Stone notes, their divorce is now finalized, and the couple will move on from recent accusations of domestic abuse as Young walks away with more than 20% of Dre’s net worth.

The couple married in 1996 and Young filed for divorce after 24 years together in June 2020. As part of the split, she’s been awarded $100 million, which includes more than half of Dre’s liquid assets, as well as a Rolls Royce, Range Rover, Spyder motorcycle, Escalade limousine, and all of her jewelry. In the process, Young successfully fought off a prenuptial agreement from 1996, arguing that it had been signed under “duress.”

Dre had been cited as the world’s first hip-hop billionaire after Apple bought his company Beats Electronics for $3 billion in 2014, netting the mogul over $800 million. But divorce papers filed with L.A. Superior Court on Nov. 18th show him to be worth far less now. His fortune is said to total $458.2 million, with $182.7 million cash, $6.3 million in stocks, and $269.2 million in property and assets. This includes intellectual property, such as his master recordings and trademarks, as well as all of their Apple stocks obtained from the sale of Beats by Dre.

Advertisement

Related Video

It’s not clear what happened to the rest of the money, though during the divorce, Young said that Dre “plotted to secretly transfer their assets, to deny Nicole her equal share.” She also accused him of domestic violence, alleging that he punched her in the head and face and twice held a gun to her head. Dre denied all of these allegations, though it’s not the first tame he’s faced such claims; in 1991, Dee Barnes accused him of a violent assault.

This past April, Young’s legal maneuvering compelled three of Dre’s alleged mistresses to testify in the case. For his part, Dre filed a new lawsuit in September, accusing Young of stealing $353,571.85 from Recording One studio in Los Angeles, CA. In October, Young served Dre with divorce papers while he was at the cemetery attending his grandmother’s funeral. As part of the divorce finalization, Young is required to move out of their Malibu beach house by the end of the month.

The now-legally single Dr. Dre will continue to face public scrutiny in 2022 as he gears up for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He recently starred in a new Grand Theft Auto Online expansion, and contributed six new songs to the game.

Advertisement