Dream Theater’s James LaBrie on Taking Inspiration From the Elon Musk/Joe Rogan Interview

Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about A View From the Top of the World, the progressive metal band’s 15th studio album.

The Canadian vocalist takes us through the process of the band constructing their own studio and putting the album together during the pandemic, writing the song “The Alien” after hearing an interview between Joe Rogan and Elon Musk interview, and using hope as a destination in their music.

LaBrie also tells us how he ended up covering Mötley Crüe’s “Kickstart My Heart” with the band Falset, as well as the band’s upcoming world tour.

