Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dream Theater’s James LaBrie on Taking Inspiration From the Elon Musk/Joe Rogan Interview

Frontman discusses the band's 15th studio album, A View From the Top of the World

dream theater a view from the top of the world kmw
Kyle Meredith with Dream Theater, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
December 10, 2021 | 11:13am ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about A View From the Top of the World, the progressive metal band’s 15th studio album.

    The Canadian vocalist takes us through the process of the band constructing their own studio and putting the album together during the pandemic, writing the song “The Alien” after hearing an interview between Joe Rogan and Elon Musk interview, and using hope as a destination in their music.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    LaBrie also tells us how he ended up covering Mötley Crüe’s “Kickstart My Heart” with the band Falset, as well as the band’s upcoming world tour.

    Listen to James LaBrie of Dream Theater discuss A View From the Top of the World and more via the player above or the YouTube player below, and then make sure you’re subscribed to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts.

    For more information on all our shows, you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

katelyn tarver kmw subject to change

Katelyn Tarver on Subject to Change: “Making This Album Almost Felt Like I Blacked Out"

December 8, 2021

serj tankian nft system of a down kyle meredith with photo by george tonikian

System of a Down’s Serj Tankian on His New NFT Exhibition, Film Scores, and Upcoming Projects

December 6, 2021

kmw-caleb-mclaughlin-photo-by-marteen-de-boer-stranger-things-neighborhood

Caleb McLaughlin on His Debut Single, Sharing Music with Idris Elba, and Stranger Things 4

December 3, 2021

Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen kyle meredith with servant of the mind metallica cover don't tread on me

Volbeat's Michael Poulsen: "I've Always Been Fascinated by Dark Forces"

December 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dream Theater’s James LaBrie on Taking Inspiration From the Elon Musk/Joe Rogan Interview

Menu Shop Search Sale