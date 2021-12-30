Dwayne Johnson Slams Vin Diesel’s Invite to Return to Fast and Furious, Calling His Post “Manipulation”

That’s a no from Hobbs. Dwayne Johnson made it clear in a new interview that he has no plans whatsoever on returning to the Fast and Furious franchise — and had some choice words for fellow star Vin Diesel.

Chatter regarding the possibility initially kicked off back in November, when Vin Diesel publicly issued an invite to his long-rumored rival to come back to the family. “The world awaits the finale of ‘Fast 10,’” Johnson, who plays Dominic Toretto, wrote on Instagram at the time. “As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!”

However, Johnson was more than unmoved by the appeal from his co-star — dare we say he appeared a little… furious?

“I told him directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” Johnson told CNN in an interview published on December 30th.

“Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation,” he added. “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

Despite moving on from the hit franchise, the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor had nothing but well wishes for the series as it reaches its conclusion with its tenth film.

“My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible franchise with gratitude and grace,” he stated. “It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience… I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

The franchise’s most recent film, F9: The Fast Saga, was released in theaters this summer after being delayed by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. So far, the tenth film is tentatively set to be released in May 2023.