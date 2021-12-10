Menu
Earl Sweatshirt Announces New Project SICK!, Shares “Tabula Rasa”: Stream

Follow-up to 2019's FEET OF CLAY arrives next month

Earl Sweatshirt
Earl Sweatshirt, photo by Ryosuke Tanzawa
December 10, 2021 | 10:53am ET

    Earl Sweatshirt has announced his new project SICK!, out January 14th via Tan Cressida / Warner Records. As a preview, he shared a new single titled “Tabula Rasa” featuring New York City duo Armand Hammer.

    One of Earl’s frequent collaborators and closest friends, The Alchemist, revealed that the 10-track record will feature production from Earl himself, Black Noi$e, Rob Chambers, Theravadam, Samiyam, Alexander Spit, and of course, The Alchemist as well. Guest artists include Armand Hammer and Zelooperz of Bruiser Brigade.

    In a statement, Earl explained how COVID-19 caused him to switch gears while working on the project. “SICK! is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns,” the rapper explained. “Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother (The People Could Fly). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life.”

    Related Video

    The Los Angeles-based artist continued, “People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless, I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere. these songs are what happened when I would come up for air. Peace and love to Zelooperz the enigma, The Armand Hammer, and my good friends Alchemist and Black Noi$e. Peace and love to u.”

    Pre-save SICK! here, and check out the artwork below.

    Produced by Rob Chambers and Theravadam, “Tabula Rasa” marks a reunion between Earl and Armand Hammer. He previously appeared on their albums Shrines and Haram. On the track, the trio of rappers spit introspective rhymes reminiscing about their past experiences over twinkling keys and a looped soul sample. Watch the video below.

    “Tabula Rasa” arrives three weeks after “2010,” which marked Earl’s first solo release of 2021. Prior to that, he last released “Ghost” and “Whole World” last year as bonus tracks for his 2019 EP FEET OF CLAY.

    SICK! Artwork:

    Earl Sweatshirt New Album Artwork SICK! Tabula Rasa New Song Stream

