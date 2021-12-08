Menu
EARTHGANG Unleash New Single “American Horror Story”: Stream

The new album GHETTO GODS arrives January 28th

EARTHGANG, photo by Ben Kaye
December 8, 2021 | 10:30am ET

    EARTHGANG have unveiled the soulful new scorcher, “American Horror Story.” It’s the first single off their upcoming album, GHETTO GODSwhich drops January 28th via Dreamville/Interscope.

    Over a funky beat featuring a guitar lick that lays on the whammy bar, the Atlanta duo spin a tale of slavery, modern injustice, and wounds that haven’t quite healed. “Then one day a ship docked with evil intentions,” Johnny Venus raps, “That would change the course of the world and shape our lives/ Stuck over here like four hundred years/ Stayed iced out through the pain and my tears.”

    Doctur Dot opens his verse by singing, “There goes the neighborhood!” After a dramatic pause, he adds, “Wow, that’s crazy people really used to say that, that’s funny ’cause now/ Now they coming back to take the hood.” Check out “American Horror Story” below.

    EARTHGANG debuted “American Horror Story” at Lollapalooza over the summer, and they also recently played Governors Ball and Outside Lands. This weekend they play Rolling Loud California, and next year they’ll be touring through Europe. Tickets are available here. Last May, they shared “Aretha,” which we named Song of the Week.

