Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop! Figure on the Way

Eddie Van Halen is already immortal in the hearts of millions of rock fans, and now the late guitar legend will be further eternalized as a Funko Pop! vinyl figure.

The popular toy company just announced a new figure that looks straight out of Van Halen’s “Panama” video, capturing the guitarist taking a leap while playing his iconic “Frankenstrat.”

While it’s a fitting tribute to the rock legend, who passed away in October 2020, his son Wolfgang has revealed that the Funk Pop! figure has actually been in the works since 2019. “Pop signed off on this way back in 2019 and it’s wonderful to see it finally come to fruition,” tweeted Wolf. “So stoked with how it turned out!”

Wolfgang recently chatted with Heavy Consequence via video Zoom, telling us of his success this past year fronting his solo band Mammoth WVH: “While it’s overall an unbelievably humbling and incredible experience, it’ll never be where it could have been had my dad been here to witness it. But with everything going on, he’d be so f**king proud. He would just be so jazzed.”

Eddie Van Halen is the latest in a long line of rock stars to get their own Funko! Pop figure. Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Lemmy Kilmister, and many more have already been turned into the company’s cute vinyl collectibles, with some listed on our recent 2021 Heavy Metal & Hard Rock Holiday Gift Guide.

See Wolfgang’s tweet about the Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop! figure below, followed by our interview with Wolf and Dirty Honey singer Marc LaBelle, as they talk about their upcoming co-headlining tour. Get notified when the EVH Funko! Pop figure will be available here, and pick up tickets to Mammoth WVH’s 2022 tour with Dirty Honey via Ticketmaster.

Pop signed off on this way back in 2019 and it's wonderful to see it finally come to fruition. So stoked with how it turned out! #Funk pic.twitter.com/pb5gdVICjW — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) December 9, 2021