Eddie Vedder Announces 2022 Tour with New Band The Earthlings

The all-star backing band features Chad Smith, Josh Klinghoffer, Chris Chaney, Glen Hansard, and Andrew Watt

Eddie Vedder 2022 tour
Eddie Vedder, photo by Danny Clinch
December 1, 2021 | 1:17pm ET

    Eddie Vedder has mapped out a 2022 US tour in support of his new solo album, Earthling, and he’s put together an all-star backing band to join him on the road.

    As first debuted at Vedder’s Ohana Fest earlier this fall, The Earthlings features drummer Chad Smith (of Red Hot Chili Peppers), guitarist/keyboardist Josh Klinghoffer (of Pearl Jam), bassist Chris Chaney (of Jane’s Addiction), guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard (of The Swell Season), and producer/guitarist Andrew Watt. Hansard will pull double duty on the tour, as he’ll also open each show.

    Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Program. In order to be eligible to purchase tickets, fans can register now through Sunday, December 5th at 5:00 p.m. PT. Only fans who register will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis. More details can be found here. A  separate pre-sale is being held for members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club.

    Earthling, Vedder’s first solo album in 11 years, will be released on February 11th, 2022.

    Following his tour with The Earthlings, Vedder will regroup with his brethren in Pearl Jam and embark on a long-awaited North American tour (more details will be revealed shortly).

    Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    02/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    02/06 – Newark, NJ @ NJPAC
    02/09 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
    02/15 – San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia
    02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre
    02/21 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
    02/22 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

