Elton John Subjects Us to Horrible Flashbacks with “The Ultimate Zoom”: Watch

Winter… Zoom parties… new COVID-19 variant… Sounding familiar? Believe it or not, we’ve entered a disturbing era in which artists can say they’ve “reunited” with their lockdown collaborators, and Elton John certainly isn’t counting himself out from the quarantined festivities. The iconic musician has rounded up the cast of his recent album, The Lockdown Sessions, for a playful (albeit dismal) clip titled “The Ultimate Zoom Call.”

John simply does not care that you’ve had enough Zoom gatherings, which is why he’s corralled the likes of Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, and many more to subject you to the harrowing reminder that we are coming up on the second anniversary of this shit.

Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder, Young Thug, Damon Albarn, and Nicki Minaj were also among the esteemed guests to John’s remote shindig (along with one surprise appearance at the very end). Cynicism aside, it’s sweet to see the fleet of musicians share their gratitude to John for being featured on The Lockdown Sessions. See the video below.

John’s lockdown collaboration with Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” earned the Rocket Man his 58th (!) Top 40 hit and allowed him to claim a Billboard Hot 100 record for the longest span of Top 40 appearances (excluding holiday songs). His rescheduled farewell tour commences next month; grab tickets via Ticketmaster.