Elvis Costello & The Imposters Share New Single “Paint the Red Rose Blue”: Stream

Ahead of the release of their new album next month, Elvis Costello & The Imposters have shared another single. The latest track from the English power-pop icon is called “Paint the Red Rose Blue.” Take a listen below.

According to Costello in a statement, “Paint the Red Rose Blue” is “the account of someone who has long-courted theatrical darkness, only for its violence and cruelty to become all too real. In its wake, a bereft couple learn to love again, painting a melancholy blue over the red of romance.”

“Paint the Red Rose Blue” is the second preview of Costello’s upcoming LP, The Boy Named If, an album billed as being full of “urgent, immediate songs with bright melodies, guitar solos that sting, and a quick step to the rhythm.” Previously, we heard “Magnificent Hurt.”

Costello also recently spoke to Consequence about his new Audible original, How to Play the Guitar and Y.