Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Eric Clapton Successfully Sues Woman for Selling a Bootleg Live CD for $11

She was found guilty of infringing copyright

eric clapton sues german woman bootleg live recording
Eric Clapton, photo via Facebook
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 16, 2021 | 1:40pm ET

    Very rich and often delirious musician Eric Clapton has successfully sued a German woman for selling a single bootlegged recording of one of his concerts from the 1980s on eBay.

    As DW points out, Clapton sent a Düsseldorf court an affidavit stating that the recordings were illegal. The defendant claimed she didn’t know she was infringing copyright, selling a recording for €9.95, or the equivalent of about $11. Stating that her late husband had purchased the original CD at a department store in 1987, the defendant appealed to the court, which was rejected.

    The judge ruled that it did not matter that she hadn’t purchased the CD herself and did not know the recording was done illegally. Clapton’s injunction requires the defendant to pay the legal fees of both parties, which come out to about $3,500. If she continues to keep the listing of the bootlegged recording up on eBay, she’ll face a fine of about $283,000 or six months in prison.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    It’s surprising that Clapton has even found the time to issue this injunction, considering how much time he’s spent recently blabbing nonsense about COVID-19, vaccines, and mask mandates.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Corey Taylor praises Alice in Chains

Corey Taylor Calls Alice in Chains "One of the Greatest Rock Bands" Ever, Heaps High Praise on Layne Staley

December 16, 2021

north korea kim jong-un k-pop public executions

North Korea Has Publicly Executed at Least Seven People for Consuming K-Pop: Report

December 16, 2021

tierra whack r&b new ep stream

Tierra Whack Drops Third EP in a Row R&B?: Stream

December 16, 2021

danny brown korn cover freak on a leash red bull soundclash rico nasty

Danny Brown Nails a Cover of Korn's "Freak on a Leash": Watch

December 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Eric Clapton Successfully Sues Woman for Selling a Bootleg Live CD for $11

Menu Shop Search Sale