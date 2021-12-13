The last five shows of Evanescence’s co-headlining tour with Halestorm have been postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases within Evanescence’s touring party.

The shows affected include Cincinnati, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Newark, New Jersey; Camden, New Jersey, and Worcester, Massachusetts. All have been rescheduled for January.

Current ticket-holders can hold on to their tickets for the new dates, while new buyers can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

The two bands first announced the postponement of Sunday night’s show via social media, but today Evanescence issued a press release announcing that all the remaining shows on the US outing would be pushed to next month.

Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee issued the following statement:

“We’ve done everything we could to try and make it work but with multiple positive Covid tests in our touring party it just wouldn’t be right to continue the show schedule as is. All the bands and crew have been so diligent with every precaution to keep this from happening but this virus is a real bitch! We are all vaccinated and nobody’s symptoms are severe, we are very grateful for that.

This tour has been an unforgettable experience that we are so proud of. From the production, to our fantastic crew, to Halestorm and Lilith Czar and Plush — and most of all, to you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to you incredible fans for making this dream a reality, and making it mean so much more that we ever imagined it could. Thank you for your understanding. We love you!”

While expressing concern for Evanescence and their crew, Halestorm singer-guitarist Lzzy Hale made it known via Twitter that her band and crew all tested negative. “To Everyone asking: Everyone in the Halestorm band and crew are safe, sound and negative! Putting out all the love and well wishes to the Evanescence camp!”

The rescheduled dates are listed below, with tickets available here.

Evanescence and Halestorm Rescheduled Tour Dates:

01/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center (originally 12/12)

01/16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion (originally 12/17)

01/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Peterson Events Center (originally 12/14)

01/20 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center (originally 12/18)

01/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (originally 12/15)