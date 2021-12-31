Ezra Koenig Teases Vampire Weekend’s Next Album is “Close” to Completion

Could a new Vampire Weekend album be on the horizon? Frontman Ezra Koenig teased as much in a new interview this week.

On Wednesday, the indie rocker stopped by Mark Hoppus’ After School Radio on Apple Music to discuss the progress he and his bandmates are currently making on their follow-up to Father of the Bride.

“Yeah, we’ve been working on music and, yeah, we were just recording in England for a while, now back in L.A., working with everybody, and, yeah, I mean, I think we’re… I’m always hesitant to…Sometimes I oversell how close we are with the record because who really knows? But we almost have an album’s worth of songs,” he told the Blink-182 bassist.

Advertisement

Related Video

Koenig continued: “And, as you well know, you could tinker with a song forever; change the arrangement, change the lyrics, whatever. But, in that sense we’re close. I have no idea how long it’ll take to finish, but we’re feeling really good about the new material. So, yeah, a lot of studio time to come after the holidays.”

Stream Koenig’s full chat with Hoppus on After School Radio here.

Vampire Weekend’s last full-length studio album, released in 2019, earned the band a second Grammy victory for Best Alternative Album. Earlier this year, the band unveiled their EP 42:42, featuring remixes of “2021” by indie groove band Goose and composer/producer Sam Gendel. They also headlined the 2021 iteration of Outside Lands in San Francisco.