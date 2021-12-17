father john misty announces new album chloe and the next 20th century

Father John Misty has announced his fifth album, Chloe and the Next 20th Century, out April 8th, 2022 via Sub Pop and Bella Union.

Always one for a bit, the artist otherwise known as Josh Tillman announced the record by mailing a mysterious vinyl to fans through the label Bella Union. A video of the record posted to Reddit reveals a spoken-word message announcing the album:

“Available April 8th, 2022 on Sub Pop and Bella Union. Father John Misty’s new album: Chloe and the Next 20th Century. Get it on vinyl, CD, the other one, uh, cassette. And in beautiful deluxe hardback edition with expanded artwork and much more. Is this real? It is. This is the album. You’re listening to it right now. That’s nice. Eleven new tracks produced by Jonathan Wilson and Josh Tillman. Chloe And The Next 20th Century. It’s technically new.”

Check out the video below. We’ll see when Tillman officially announces the record to those outside the Bella Union mailing list — until then, revisit “To S.” and “To R.,” the two Father John Misty songs he released last year for the Sub Pop Singles Club.

Father John Misty’s last studio effort was 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer. Since then, he’s released the live album Off-Key in Hamburg and the EP Anthem +3.