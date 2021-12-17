Menu
FKA twigs and The Weeknd Drop Collaborative Single “Tears in the Club”: Stream

With production from Arca, Cirkut, and El Guincho

fka twigs the weeknd tears in the club single stream
Fka twigs and The Weeknd (Youtube)
December 16, 2021 | 10:12pm ET

    FKA twigs and The Weeknd have teamed up for a new song called “Tears in the Club.” Produced by Arca, Cirkut, and El Guincho, the song comes with a music video directed by Amber Grace Johnson, which you can watch below.

    “Tears in the club ’cause your love has got me fucked up,” FKA twigs sings over ringing piano and heavy bass. The Weeknd’s verse comes later, when he begs the singer to “let it out like therapy.” In the music video, he does just that, as tears wet his face while he watches twigs dance. At one point, he’s shrunk down to the size of her hand and stands on her finger while she sings. It’s a fun visual all around.

    Last year, FKA twigs said she made an entire album during quarantine with El Guincho, but it has yet to be released. She last dropped the Central Cee collaboration “Measure of a Man,” which features in the upcoming film The King’s Man.

    The Weeknd, meanwhile, also appears on a new posthumous Aaliyah song called “Poison,” as well as on song with Post Malone (“One Right Now”) and Rosalía (“La Fama”).

