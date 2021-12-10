Fleet Foxes Share New Live Album A Very Lonely Solstice: Stream

The official troubadours of winter, Fleet Foxes, have shared a new live album today. Appropriately titled A Very Lonely Solstice, Robin Pecknold and company recorded the 13-track project in December 2020 at the St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, New York.
Originally broadcast as a livestream, the songs on A Very Lonely Solstice spans Fleet Foxes’ entire career across all four of their studio albums, from their early highlights like 2008’s “Tiger Mountain Peasant Song” to modern favorites like “Can I Believe You.” The album also includes Pecknold’s renditions of Nina Simone’s “In the Morning” and a rearrangement of the traditional American folk ballad “Silver Dagger.”
Now with its proper release, Pecknold says A Very Lonely Solstice “[honors] the loneliness of 2020 with a nylon string and some songs new and old on the longest night of the year.” Physical editions are available for preorder now, but in the meantime, you can stream the album via Apple Music or Spotify below.
Fleet Foxes’ last album, Shore, arrived in September 2020. It recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Album.
A Very Lonely Solstice Artwork:
A Very Lonely Solstice Tracklist:
01. Wading in Waist-High Water
02. Sunblind
03. In the Morning
04. Tiger Mountain Peasant Song
05. Maestranza
06. Helplessness Blues
07. Silver Dagger
08. Featherweight
09. A Long Way Past the Past
10. Blue Spotted Tail
11. If You Need to, Keep Time on Me
12. I’m Not My Season
13. Can I Believe You