Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Fleet Foxes Share New Live Album A Very Lonely Solstice: Stream

The 13-track release was recorded at the St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn

fleet foxes live album A Very Lonely Solstice stream
Fleet Foxes, photo by Ben Kaye
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 10, 2021 | 12:42pm ET

    The official troubadours of winter, Fleet Foxes, have shared a new live album today. Appropriately titled A Very Lonely Solstice, Robin Pecknold and company recorded the 13-track project in December 2020 at the St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, New York.

    Originally broadcast as a livestream, the songs on A Very Lonely Solstice spans Fleet Foxes’ entire career across all four of their studio albums, from their early highlights like 2008’s “Tiger Mountain Peasant Song” to modern favorites like “Can I Believe You.” The album also includes Pecknold’s renditions of Nina Simone’s “In the Morning” and a rearrangement of the traditional American folk ballad “Silver Dagger.”

    Now with its proper release, Pecknold says A Very Lonely Solstice “[honors] the loneliness of 2020 with a nylon string and some songs new and old on the longest night of the year.” Physical editions are available for preorder now, but in the meantime, you can stream the album via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Fleet Foxes’ last album, Shorearrived in September 2020. It recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Album.


    A Very Lonely Solstice Artwork:

    fleet foxes share live album A Very Lonely Solstice stream

    A Very Lonely Solstice Tracklist:
    01. Wading in Waist-High Water
    02. Sunblind
    03. In the Morning
    04. Tiger Mountain Peasant Song
    05. Maestranza
    06. Helplessness Blues
    07. Silver Dagger
    08. Featherweight
    09. A Long Way Past the Past
    10. Blue Spotted Tail
    11. If You Need to, Keep Time on Me
    12. I’m Not My Season
    13. Can I Believe You

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kim gordon and j mascis share abstract blues and slow boy sub pop singles club stream

Kim Gordon and J Mascis Share "Abstract Blues" and "Slow Boy" for Sub Pop Singles Club: Stream

December 10, 2021

junkie xl tom holkenborg a fluff scam ep stream

Tom Holkenborg Unveils New Junkie XL EP A Fluff Scam: Stream

December 10, 2021

Napalm Death Barney Greenway

Napalm Death Announce New Mini-Album, Release "Narcissus" Single: Stream

December 10, 2021

rza flatbush zombies plug addicts new single music video reservoir dogs watch

RZA and Flatbush Zombies Team Up for Collaborative Single "Plug Addicts": Stream

December 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Fleet Foxes Share New Live Album A Very Lonely Solstice: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale