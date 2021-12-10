Fleet Foxes Share New Live Album A Very Lonely Solstice: Stream

The official troubadours of winter, Fleet Foxes, have shared a new live album today. Appropriately titled A Very Lonely Solstice, Robin Pecknold and company recorded the 13-track project in December 2020 at the St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, New York.

Originally broadcast as a livestream, the songs on A Very Lonely Solstice spans Fleet Foxes’ entire career across all four of their studio albums, from their early highlights like 2008’s “Tiger Mountain Peasant Song” to modern favorites like “Can I Believe You.” The album also includes Pecknold’s renditions of Nina Simone’s “In the Morning” and a rearrangement of the traditional American folk ballad “Silver Dagger.”

Now with its proper release, Pecknold says A Very Lonely Solstice “[honors] the loneliness of 2020 with a nylon string and some songs new and old on the longest night of the year.” Physical editions are available for preorder now, but in the meantime, you can stream the album via Apple Music or Spotify below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Fleet Foxes’ last album, Shore, arrived in September 2020. It recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Album.





A Very Lonely Solstice Artwork:

A Very Lonely Solstice Tracklist:

01. Wading in Waist-High Water

02. Sunblind

03. In the Morning

04. Tiger Mountain Peasant Song

05. Maestranza

06. Helplessness Blues

07. Silver Dagger

08. Featherweight

09. A Long Way Past the Past

10. Blue Spotted Tail

11. If You Need to, Keep Time on Me

12. I’m Not My Season

13. Can I Believe You