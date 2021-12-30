Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Foo Fighters’ Historic Madison Square Garden Concert Streaming for Free: Watch

One of the top live shows of 2021

Foo Fighters Chappelle MSG
Foo Fighters with Dave Chappelle, photo via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 30, 2021 | 1:32pm ET

    On June 20th, 2021, Foo Fighters took the stage at Madison Square Garden to play the arena’s first full-capacity concert since the beginning of the pandemic. Featuring surprises, unmissable moments, and three full hours of material, the blistering, emotional, cathartic performance was later named one of our favorite live shows of the year.

    Highlights included an opening solo rendition of “Times Like These” by Dave Grohl, segueing into a full-band performance of “The Pretender”; a surprise appearance by Dave Chappelle, who sang a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep”; and a high-energy version of Queen’s “Somebody to Love” with Taylor Hawkins on lead vocals. For the night’s encore, Foo Fighters embodied their Dee Gees alter-ego for a cover of Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing,” and then closed the show with a rousing performance of “Everlong.”

    For a limited time, Foo Fighters are streaming the full concert for free on their YouTube channel. Watch it below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Foo Fighters are set to return to the road in 2022 for an extensive world tour. The North American leg takes place between July and August, and includes shows at Citi Field in New York City; Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia; Empower Field at Mile High in Denver; T-Mobile Park in Seattle; and Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

    Setlist:
    Times Like These
    The Pretender
    Learn To Fly
    No Son of Mine
    The Sky Is a Neighborhood
    Shame Shame
    Rope
    Run
    My Hero
    These Days
    Medicine At Midnight
    Walk
    Somebody To Love (Queen Cover) (Taylor Hawkins on Vocals)
    Monkey Wrench
    Arlandria
    Breakout
    Creep (Radiohead Cover) (Dave Chappelle on Vocals)
    All My Life
    Aurora
    This Is a Call
    Best of You

    Encore:
    Making a Fire
    You Should Be Dancing (Bee Gees Cover)
    Everlong

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Sufjan Stevens

Sufjan Stevens Shares His Favorite and Least Favorite "Albums" of 2021

December 30, 2021

ezra koenig vampire weekend new album interview mark hoppus after school radio

Ezra Koenig Teases Vampire Weekend's Next Album is "Close" to Completion

December 30, 2021

katy perry las vegas residency play giant toilet mask lactating beer

Katy Perry's Bonkers Las Vegas Residency Includes a Giant Toilet and Lactating Beer: Pics & Video

December 30, 2021

miley cyrus pete davidson best music events to watch 2021

New Year's Eve 2021: Concerts and Music Events to Watch

December 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foo Fighters' Historic Madison Square Garden Concert Streaming for Free: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale