Foo Fighters’ Historic Madison Square Garden Concert Streaming for Free: Watch

On June 20th, 2021, Foo Fighters took the stage at Madison Square Garden to play the arena’s first full-capacity concert since the beginning of the pandemic. Featuring surprises, unmissable moments, and three full hours of material, the blistering, emotional, cathartic performance was later named one of our favorite live shows of the year.

Highlights included an opening solo rendition of “Times Like These” by Dave Grohl, segueing into a full-band performance of “The Pretender”; a surprise appearance by Dave Chappelle, who sang a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep”; and a high-energy version of Queen’s “Somebody to Love” with Taylor Hawkins on lead vocals. For the night’s encore, Foo Fighters embodied their Dee Gees alter-ego for a cover of Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing,” and then closed the show with a rousing performance of “Everlong.”

For a limited time, Foo Fighters are streaming the full concert for free on their YouTube channel. Watch it below.

Foo Fighters are set to return to the road in 2022 for an extensive world tour. The North American leg takes place between July and August, and includes shows at Citi Field in New York City; Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia; Empower Field at Mile High in Denver; T-Mobile Park in Seattle; and Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

Setlist:

Times Like These

The Pretender

Learn To Fly

No Son of Mine

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Shame Shame

Rope

Run

My Hero

These Days

Medicine At Midnight

Walk

Somebody To Love (Queen Cover) (Taylor Hawkins on Vocals)

Monkey Wrench

Arlandria

Breakout

Creep (Radiohead Cover) (Dave Chappelle on Vocals)

All My Life

Aurora

This Is a Call

Best of You

Encore:

Making a Fire

You Should Be Dancing (Bee Gees Cover)

Everlong