Tours On Sale This Week: Foo Fighters, Adele, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and More

The holiday season is here, the supply chain is stuttering, and electronic gifts — like tickets — have never been more attractive. Those looking for a unique stocking stuffer are in luck this week, as some of the biggest names in music hope to find a place under your tree.

Foo Fighters are embarking on a series of North American dates including massive stadium shows, while Adele will take to Vegas for a 12-week residency. You can also catch Robert Plant and Alison Krauss on the road for an international tour marking their first in 12 years.

Meanwhile, Chicago and Brian Wilson are teaming up for a co-headlining US trek and Jazmine Sullivan is celebrating her breakout project Heaux Tales with a 25-city jaunt across North America. Read more below.

Foo Fighters: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

In support of their latest album, Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters have mapped out a 2022 North American tour. The 17-date swing features the newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers playing massive stadium shows in New York City, Philadelphia, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more.

Pre-sale codes: LOVEDIESYOUNG for all dates, except Merriweather Post Pavilion which is COPACABANA.

Adele: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

On the heels of her comeback album 30, Adele will play a 12-week residency at the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel. Dubbed “Weekends with Adele,” it will see the powerhouse singer performing two shows each weekend from January 21st, 2022 through April 16th, 2022.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

After reuniting for their second covers album Raise the Roof, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are headed out for an international tour next year. The duo will embark on their first trek in 12 years starting June 1st in the US before heading across the pond for a UK and European leg running from June 26th through July 20th.

Chicago and Brian Wilson: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Next summer, Brian Wilson and Beach Boys members Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin will co-headline a US tour with fellow classic rockers Chicago. After kicking off on June 7th in Phoenix, the 25-date trek will make stops in cities like Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Charlotte, Cincinnati, and more.

Pre-sale code: BELLS

Jazmine Sullivan: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Fresh off a trio of Grammy nominations, Jazmine Sullivan will embark on a North American trek in support of her breakout project Heaux Tales. Appropriately titled “The Heaux Tales Tour,” the 25-city jaunt commences on Valentine’s Day in Vancouver and includes stops in Los Angeles, New Orleans, Nashville, Atlanta, Detroit, and more before wrapping on March 30th in Chicago.

Pre-sale code: HEAUXTALES