Former Ghost Members Release New Song “A Signal in the Noise” as Dark Electronic Group Priest: Stream

A new album is due out in 2022

priest a signal in the noise ghost
Priest (photo by Marisol Correa via Facebook)
December 13, 2021 | 12:26pm ET

    Heavy electronic act Priest, which features former members of Ghost, have shared the new song “A Signal in the Noise.”

    Formed in 2017, Priest features vocalist Mercury (known as Water when he played bass for Ghost), keyboardist Salt (formerly Ghost keyboardist Air), and programmer/ keyboardist Sulfur.

    Don’t go in expecting the theatrical heavy metal of Ghost. Rather, Priest dabble in a heavy industrial sound that recalls bands like Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb. “A Signal in the Noise” should appeal to fans of those bands and the genre in general.

    Related Video

    That said, the overlap with Ghost doesn’t end there. Priest’s forthcoming album (due out sometime in 2022) was produced by guitarist and former Ghost engineer/producer Simon Söderberg, responsible for recording Ghost’s now-classic 2010 debut Opus Eponymous.

    “‘A Signal in the Noise’ is the first glimpse of a darker era in Priest’s timeline,” said a spokesperson for the band via Cleopatra Records. “The industrial rhythms and melodies paint a vast canvas of an apocalyptic future. To accompany the track, we needed a gritty video with an urban feeling. We are very excited to show it to you!”

    Watch the music video for Priest’s new song “A Signal in the Noise” below.

