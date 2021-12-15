Freddie Gibbs Announces 2022 “Space Rabbit Tour”

If you can’t go to outer space, let Big Boss Rabbit bring outer space to you. Freddie Gibbs has announced the 2022 “Space Rabbit Tour,” which finds the Indiana MC hopping across North America.

The 22-date tour launches in San Francisco on April 14th before trekking through the southwest and across the Rocky Mountains. By mid-May, Gibbs will take on New York and the northeast, and as the month ends he’ll return to his old stomping grounds in the midwest. “Space Rabbit” lands in Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver in June.

Throughout, Gibbs will be supported by various lineups featuring MIKE, Zack Fox, and Redveil. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17th, with presale beginning on Thursday, December 16th (use code BELLS). You can book your seat here.

Gibbs is perhaps the single hottest rapper on this or any other world. Just in the last three years, he’s dropped one of the best albums of 2019, Bandana, as well as one of the best albums of 2020, Alfredo, and he followed that in 2021 with “Big Boss Rabbit,” and “Black Illuminati,” which we named Rap Song of the Week.

Freddie Gibbs 2022 Tour Dates:

04/14 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

04/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom *

04/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *^

04/29 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater *^

04/30 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom *^

05/04 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre *^

05/05 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge *^

05/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Heaven Stage *^

05/08 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre *^

05/11 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *^

05/12 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring *^

05/13 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *^

05/14 — Buffalo, NY @ Town *^

05/15 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place *^

05/18 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall +

05/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts +

05/21 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – Cleveland +

05/24 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater +

05/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre +

05/27 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre +

06/01 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom +

06/02 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo +

+ = w/ Zack Fox

* = w/ MIKE

^ = w/ Redveil