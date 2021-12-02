Menu
Gang of Youths Perform “the angel of 8th ave.” on Colbert: Watch

From their upcoming album angel in realtime.

gang of youths the angel of 8th ave. late show with stephen colbert performance watch
Gang of Youths on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS/YouTube)
December 2, 2021 | 10:24am ET

    Gang of Youths swung by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night to promote their upcoming album, angel in realtime. Watch their performance of the heartland rock anthem “the angel of 8th ave.” below.

    Taking clear inspiration from Bruce Springsteen and U2, “the angel of 8th ave.” was made to be heard in an arena, but singer David Le’aupepe’s charismatic stage presence and the band’s tight chemistry gave fans a preview of what to expect during their upcoming live shows.

    “I wanna lay me down and be lover of the year,” Le’aupepe earnestly sings on the track. “In this strange new town/ This strange hemisphere.” The Australian rockers first released “the angel of 8th ave.” back in June, marking their first new song in four years. It later appeared on their surprise EP total serene.

    angel in realtime. is out February 25th via Warner. Gang of Youths announced the record last month with the single “tend the garden,” and also mapped out a 2022 tour. You can grab tickets to the North American trek through Ticketmaster.

