A Reunited Genesis Shines at Madison Square Garden with Nostalgia, Toilet Paper and Hard-Won Emotions: Recap

It all started with a turkey sandwich. Though piled high — as one would hope, given such a hefty price — it brought this writer low. This desultory hill of poultry between two untoasted rye slices marked an inauspicious start to a reunited Genesis’s first New York City show since September 2007.

This hauntingly half-assed entrée with nary a tomato or sprout, sadly consumed while observing a line of silver-haired attendees on a Sunday night (December 5th) at New York’s most touristy arena, might not bode well for a scintillating night out. But there was palpable joy in the air — a sense of irresistible, nerdy anticipation — to witness the band ride again after 13 years off. The pandemic has given us enough interior, stuck-in-one’s-head music.

Possibly fresh off of watching eight hours of the Beatles in Get Back with their various nieces, nephews and grandchildren, this audience wanted magic — the kind that was in the ether 50 years ago. That came by way of the Genesis’ “The Last Domino” reunion tour, which is currently blowing minds on the East Coast.

After this writer suffered through the kind of supper that made Seymour Skinner’s steamed hams spread look thoughtfully crafted, Genesis sauntered onstage sans opener and performed a set of career-spanning tunes flawlessly, like the old pros they are.

Even as fans undulated in the stands — often wearing $50 shirts they just bought, as typical concert decorum didn’t apply — the security opted to sit before the crowd barrier, as, given the demographic, the chance of stage-rushing tomfoolery was vanishingly low.