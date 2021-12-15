Posthumous Video for George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” Stars Ringo Starr, Mark Hamill, Fred Armisen, and More: Watch

Star-studded is one of the most overused adjectives, but in the case of George Harrison’s posthumous music video for “My Sweet Lord,” it’s an accurate descriptor. Not only do his former bandmates Ringo Starr and Jeff Lynne make appearances, but it centers around a plot starring Mark Hamill, Fred Armisen, and Vanessa Bayer. All told, the seven-minute visual features more than 40 celebrity cameos in total. Watch it below.

In the Lance Bangs-directed clip, special agents played by Armisen and Bayer are tasked by their mysterious government bureau’s supervisor (Hamill) to search for… something. “It’s happening again,” an important-sounding caller says over the phone, before Hamill instructs Armisen to look for “something out there” with the aid of a fancy new scanner.

As “My Sweet Lord” plays in the background, Armisen and Bayer begin their journey in a dimly lit bookshop with curved shelves before deciding to split up their search. Armisen runs into Reggie Watts along the way to a movie theater playing Harrison’s All Things Must Pass documentary, where Patton Oswalt mans the ticket window, Darren Criss serves as the usher, and “Weird Al” Yankovic hands out concessions. Starr and Lynne can be spotted among the audience, with the former doing some amusing air drumming.

After Armisen comes up empty, Jon Hamm sends dozens of agents as backup to no avail. When Bayer and Armisen reunite, “My Sweet Lord” comes on the radio and the duo realizes perhaps that’s what they were looking for all along. Other cameos include Rosanna Arquette, Joe Walsh, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Taika Waititi, Olivia Harrison and their son Dhani Harrison, and many more.

The “My Sweet Lord” video arrives after Harrison’s landmark solo album All Things Must Pass received a massive 50th anniversary reissue earlier this year.