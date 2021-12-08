Menu
Girlpool Share New Single “Faultline”: Stream

The Los Angeles indie duo return

girlpool faultline new song single listen stream
Girlpool, photo by Alexis Gross
December 8, 2021 | 12:50pm ET

    Girlpool return today with a dreamy new single called “Faultline.” The Los Angeles indie duo’s latest arrives with a music video directed by the band alongside Julian Klincewicz.

    “The Faultline represents everything you do as a means of escape that pushes you further into the very thing you’re escaping,” Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad explains in a statement. The track seems directed at a neglectful partner, as Tividad’s poetic lyrics conjure some poignant imagery: “Every week keeps slipping by/ In this imitation paradise/ The angels make me sorry when I err/ From the way they want me everywhere,” she sings. “Will I die at this faultline?”

    The music video for “Faultline” is similarly idyllic, casting Tividad as the star in what could be her own coming-of-age drama. She rides a bike through suburban streets while nobody else seems to notice her, before angel wings take her to the Hollywood hills. Check it out below.

    Last year, Girlpool shared the single “Like I’m Winning It.” Their last album was 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary.

