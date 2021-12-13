Menu
Golden Globes 2022 Nominees Revealed: Succession, Alana Haim, Lady Gaga & More

Belfast, The Power of the Dog, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and Jonny Greenwood also garnered nominations

December 13, 2021 | 9:24am ET

    On Monday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes. The 79th annual awards show is set to take place on January 9th, 2022, and Snoop Dogg was on hand to help reveal the nominated TV and film projects.

    Belfast and The Power of the Dog were the most nominated films with seven each, including Best Motion Picture, Drama; Best Director (Kenneth Branagh and Jane Campion, respectively); and Best Screenplay (again for Branagh and Campion).

    Jamie Doran and Ciarán Hinds from Belfast will face off for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, against The Power of the Dog’s Kody Smit-McPhee. Caitriona Balfe (Belfast) and Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) are competing in the Best Supporting Actress, category, while Benedict Cumberbatch is vying for Best Actor, Drama for his star turn in The Power of the Dog.

    Rounding out the nominees for Best Motion Picture, Drama are CODA, Dune, and King Richard. Meanwhile, the nominees for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical include Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Licorice Pizza, Tick, Tick… Boom!, Don’t Look Up, and Cyrano.

    Other notable individual nominees include Will Smith, whose performance in King Richard earned him a Best Actor nod; Kristen Stewart, whose portrayal as Princess Diana in Spencer was recognized with a nomination for Best Actress; and Denis Villeneuve, whose ambitious adaptation of Dune finds him in contention for Best Director opposite Branagh, Campion, Spielberg, and Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter). Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up), and Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos) are all up for Best Screenplay,

    The seventh Power of the Dog nomination is for the score from Radiohead member Jonny Greenwood. He’s competing against Hans Zimmer’s Dune score, as well as Alexandre Desplat (The French Dispatch), Germaine Franco (Encato), and Alberto Iglesia (Parallel Mothers).

    Greenwood isn’t the only music-fan-favorite nominated. Lady Gaga is up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her role in House of Gucci, and Alana Haim is gunning for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her breakthrough role in Licorice Pizza.

    Billie Eilish and Beyoncé are also competing for Best Original Song, the former for the No Time to Die theme and the later for “Be Alive” from King Richard. They’re up against Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto); Van Morrison (“Down to Joy” from Belfast); and Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, and Carole King (“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect).

    On the TV side of things, Succession garnered five nominations (Best TV Series, Drama; two Best Actor noms for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong; Best Supporting Actor for Kieran Culkin; and Best Supporting Actress for Sarah Snook). The Morning Show and Ted Lasso each received four nominations, with both vying for Best TV Series in their respective categories.

    As for distributors, HBO/HBO Max stuck out well ahead of the crowd with 15 nominations, followed by Hulu and Netflix with 10 each. That latter platform jumped way ahead in the Motion Picture field, though, with Netflix earning a whopping 17 nominations. The next closest was MGM/United Artists with nine and Warner Bros. with eight.

    Find the complete list of all the nominees below. Don’t forget to also check out Consequence’s own 2021 Annual Report for our lists of the best TV shows and films, performances and scores, and more.

    Film

    Best Motion Picture, Drama:

    Belfast
    CODA
    Dune
    King Richard
    The Power of the Dog

    Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

    Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
    Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
    Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
    Will Smith – King Richard
    Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

    Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:

    Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
    Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
    Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
    Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
    Kristen Stewart – Spencer

    Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

    Cyrano
    Don’t Look Up
    Licorice Pizza
    Tick, Tick… Boom!
    West Side Story

    Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

    Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
    Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
    Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
    Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
    Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

    Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

    Marion Cotillard – Annette
    Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
    Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
    Emma Stone – Cruella
    Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

    Best Director:

    Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
    Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
    Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
    Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
    Denis Villeneuve – Dune

    Best Screenplay:

    Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
    Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
    Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
    Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
    Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

    Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:

    Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
    Jamie Dornan – Belfast
    Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
    Troy Kotsur – CODA
    Kody Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

    Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:

    Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
    Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
    Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
    Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
    Ruth Negga – Passing

    Best Original Score:

    Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
    Germaine Franco – Encanto
    Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
    Alberto Iglesia – Parallel Mothers
    Hans Zimmer – Dune

    Best Original Song:

    “Be Alive” from King Richard – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
    “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda
    “Down to Joy” from Belfast – Van Morrison
    “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
    “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

    Best Animated Feature Film:

    Encanto
    Flee
    Luca
    My Sunny Maad
    Raya and the Last Dragon

    Best Non-English Language Film:

    Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia/Germany)
    Drive My Car (Japan)
    The Hand of God (Italy)
    A Hero (France/Iran)
    Parallel Mothers (Spain)

    TV

    Best TV Series, Drama:

    Lupin
    The Morning Show
    Pose
    Squid Game
    Succession

    Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:

    Brian Cox – Succession
    Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
    Billy Porter – Pose
    Jeremy Strong – Succession
    Omar Sy – Lupin

    Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:

    Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
    Jennifer Aniston –The Morning Show
    Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
    Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
    Mj Rodriguez – Pose

    Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

    The Great
    Hacks
    Only Murders in the Building
    Reservation Dogs
    Ted Lasso

    Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

    Anthony Anderson – black-ish
    Nicholas Hoult – The Great
    Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
    Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
    Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

    Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

    Hannah Einbender – Hacks
    Elle Fanning – The Great
    Issa Rae – Insecure
    Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish
    Jean Smart – Hacks

    Best TV Movie or Limited-Series:

    Dopesick
    Impeachment: American Crime Story
    Maid
    Mare of Easttown
    The Underground Railroad

    Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

    Paul Bettany – WandaVision
    Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage
    Michael Keaton – Dopesick
    Ewan McGregor – Halston
    Tahar Raheem – The Serpent

    Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

    Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
    Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
    Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
    Margaret Qualley, Maid
    Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

    Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

    Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
    Kieran Culkin – Succession
    Mark Duplas – The Morning Show
    Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
    O Yeong-su – Squid Game

    Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:

    Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
    Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick 
    Andie MacDowell – Maid
    Sarah Snook – Succession
    Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

