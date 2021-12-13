Golden Globes 2022 Nominees Revealed: Succession, Alana Haim, Lady Gaga & More

On Monday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes. The 79th annual awards show is set to take place on January 9th, 2022, and Snoop Dogg was on hand to help reveal the nominated TV and film projects.
Belfast and The Power of the Dog were the most nominated films with seven each, including Best Motion Picture, Drama; Best Director (Kenneth Branagh and Jane Campion, respectively); and Best Screenplay (again for Branagh and Campion).
Jamie Doran and Ciarán Hinds from Belfast will face off for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, against The Power of the Dog’s Kody Smit-McPhee. Caitriona Balfe (Belfast) and Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) are competing in the Best Supporting Actress, category, while Benedict Cumberbatch is vying for Best Actor, Drama for his star turn in The Power of the Dog.
Rounding out the nominees for Best Motion Picture, Drama are CODA, Dune, and King Richard. Meanwhile, the nominees for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical include Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Licorice Pizza, Tick, Tick… Boom!, Don’t Look Up, and Cyrano.
Other notable individual nominees include Will Smith, whose performance in King Richard earned him a Best Actor nod; Kristen Stewart, whose portrayal as Princess Diana in Spencer was recognized with a nomination for Best Actress; and Denis Villeneuve, whose ambitious adaptation of Dune finds him in contention for Best Director opposite Branagh, Campion, Spielberg, and Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter). Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up), and Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos) are all up for Best Screenplay,
The seventh Power of the Dog nomination is for the score from Radiohead member Jonny Greenwood. He’s competing against Hans Zimmer’s Dune score, as well as Alexandre Desplat (The French Dispatch), Germaine Franco (Encato), and Alberto Iglesia (Parallel Mothers).
Greenwood isn’t the only music-fan-favorite nominated. Lady Gaga is up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her role in House of Gucci, and Alana Haim is gunning for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her breakthrough role in Licorice Pizza.
Billie Eilish and Beyoncé are also competing for Best Original Song, the former for the No Time to Die theme and the later for “Be Alive” from King Richard. They’re up against Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto); Van Morrison (“Down to Joy” from Belfast); and Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, and Carole King (“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect).
On the TV side of things, Succession garnered five nominations (Best TV Series, Drama; two Best Actor noms for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong; Best Supporting Actor for Kieran Culkin; and Best Supporting Actress for Sarah Snook). The Morning Show and Ted Lasso each received four nominations, with both vying for Best TV Series in their respective categories.
As for distributors, HBO/HBO Max stuck out well ahead of the crowd with 15 nominations, followed by Hulu and Netflix with 10 each. That latter platform jumped way ahead in the Motion Picture field, though, with Netflix earning a whopping 17 nominations. The next closest was MGM/United Artists with nine and Warner Bros. with eight.
Find the complete list of all the nominees below. Don’t forget to also check out Consequence’s own 2021 Annual Report for our lists of the best TV shows and films, performances and scores, and more.
Film
Best Motion Picture, Drama:
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… Boom!
West Side Story
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Director:
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Best Screenplay:
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Kody Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Original Score:
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesia – Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Best Original Song:
“Be Alive” from King Richard – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” from Belfast – Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Best Animated Feature Film:
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Non-English Language Film:
Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia/Germany)
Drive My Car (Japan)
The Hand of God (Italy)
A Hero (France/Iran)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
TV
Best TV Series, Drama:
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupin
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston –The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez – Pose
Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Hannah Einbender – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best TV Movie or Limited-Series:
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Tahar Raheem – The Serpent
Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplas – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su – Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie MacDowell – Maid
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso