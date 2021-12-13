Golden Globes 2022 Nominees Revealed: Succession, Alana Haim, Lady Gaga & More

On Monday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes. The 79th annual awards show is set to take place on January 9th, 2022, and Snoop Dogg was on hand to help reveal the nominated TV and film projects.

Belfast and The Power of the Dog were the most nominated films with seven each, including Best Motion Picture, Drama; Best Director (Kenneth Branagh and Jane Campion, respectively); and Best Screenplay (again for Branagh and Campion).

Jamie Doran and Ciarán Hinds from Belfast will face off for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, against The Power of the Dog’s Kody Smit-McPhee. Caitriona Balfe (Belfast) and Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) are competing in the Best Supporting Actress, category, while Benedict Cumberbatch is vying for Best Actor, Drama for his star turn in The Power of the Dog.

Rounding out the nominees for Best Motion Picture, Drama are CODA, Dune, and King Richard. Meanwhile, the nominees for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical include Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Licorice Pizza, Tick, Tick… Boom!, Don’t Look Up, and Cyrano.

Other notable individual nominees include Will Smith, whose performance in King Richard earned him a Best Actor nod; Kristen Stewart, whose portrayal as Princess Diana in Spencer was recognized with a nomination for Best Actress; and Denis Villeneuve, whose ambitious adaptation of Dune finds him in contention for Best Director opposite Branagh, Campion, Spielberg, and Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter). Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up), and Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos) are all up for Best Screenplay,

The seventh Power of the Dog nomination is for the score from Radiohead member Jonny Greenwood. He’s competing against Hans Zimmer’s Dune score, as well as Alexandre Desplat (The French Dispatch), Germaine Franco (Encato), and Alberto Iglesia (Parallel Mothers).

Greenwood isn’t the only music-fan-favorite nominated. Lady Gaga is up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her role in House of Gucci, and Alana Haim is gunning for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her breakthrough role in Licorice Pizza.

Billie Eilish and Beyoncé are also competing for Best Original Song, the former for the No Time to Die theme and the later for “Be Alive” from King Richard. They’re up against Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto); Van Morrison (“Down to Joy” from Belfast); and Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, and Carole King (“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect).

On the TV side of things, Succession garnered five nominations (Best TV Series, Drama; two Best Actor noms for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong; Best Supporting Actor for Kieran Culkin; and Best Supporting Actress for Sarah Snook). The Morning Show and Ted Lasso each received four nominations, with both vying for Best TV Series in their respective categories.

As for distributors, HBO/HBO Max stuck out well ahead of the crowd with 15 nominations, followed by Hulu and Netflix with 10 each. That latter platform jumped way ahead in the Motion Picture field, though, with Netflix earning a whopping 17 nominations. The next closest was MGM/United Artists with nine and Warner Bros. with eight.

Find the complete list of all the nominees below. Don’t forget to also check out Consequence’s own 2021 Annual Report for our lists of the best TV shows and films, performances and scores, and more.

Film

Best Motion Picture, Drama:



Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:



Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… Boom!

West Side Story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Director:

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Screenplay:

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:



Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Kody Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Original Score:



Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesia – Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Best Original Song:



“Be Alive” from King Richard – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from Belfast – Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Animated Feature Film:



Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Non-English Language Film:



Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia/Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (France/Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

TV

Best TV Series, Drama:



Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:



Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupin

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston –The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez – Pose

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy:



The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:



Hannah Einbender – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series:



Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:



Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Raheem – The Serpent

Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplas – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su – Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:



Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie MacDowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

