Grace Gaustad Unlocks the “Black Box” of Mental Health

The musician shares the effects of anti-LGBTQ+ bullying on her emotional well-being

grace gaustad going there with dr mike anti lgbtq bullying
Going There with Grace Gaustad, photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
December 21, 2021 | 10:26am ET

    Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Singer-songwriter Grace Gaustad joins the Going There podcast to unlock that “black box” of mental health, particularly when it comes to the lasting effects of anti-LGBTQ+ bullying. Speaking with Dr. Mike, Gaustad describes how she was bullied because of her sexuality, and how that triggered her becoming severely depressed.

    The BLKBX: wht r u hding? musician explains how she started the non-profit organization the BLKBX Project in conjunction with her new album release. This organization focuses on teen mental illness, and addresses the fact that most people face stressful and traumatic issues such as bullying and mental illness in isolation. It’s not uncommon to struggle in secret, in part because the stigma of mental illness causes us to assume – unfortunately, often rightly so – that we will be we will be harmed emotionally, socially, financially, even physically if we’re too vocal about our issues.

    Similarly, people don’t often check in on those facing mental challenges until there’s a catastrophic event or it impacts our daily functioning. Gaustad explains how, like when an airplane crashes, we then investigate the black box that explains what went wrong; it’s only then that we begin to try to figure out what’s going on with ourselves or others.

    Gaustad shares her own personal regimen of self-care, such as focusing on helping others, spending time with her dog, and working on her craft as a songwriter and performer, to help her with her own mental health. So let’s go there with Grace Gaustad as she unlocks that black box of mental health.

