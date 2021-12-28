Menu
Grimes Says She’s Changing Her “Day Job” After Next Album

She also teased an upcoming collaboration with The Weeknd

Grimes’ “Player of Games” video
December 28, 2021 | 4:55pm ET

    It’s hard to tell if Grimes’ priorities lie in music or Internet trolling these days, but she’s apparently switching them up soon. The experimental pop artist has announced she will be changing her “day job” once she releases her upcoming album, Book 1citing the toxicity of celebrity culture.

    “Celebrity culture is suffocating a f,” Grimes tweeted. “I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.”

    Separately, Grimes recently teased a collaboration with The Weeknd on her official Discord server. As Stereogum points out, the team-up makes sense, since her recent song “Player of Games” was co-produced by the R&B singer’s frequent collaborator Illangelo and featured a music video directed by Anton Tammi, who helmed the visuals for The Weeknd’s After Hours era.

    Grimes’ comments echo that of Insecure star Issa Rae, who earlier this week called the music industry “the worst industry that I have ever come across.”

    “The music industry, it needs to start over,” Rae, who runs a record label and music supervision department under the company Raedio, told The Los Angeles Times. “Conflicts of interest abound. Archaic mentalities. Crooks and criminals! It’s an abusive industry, and I really feel for artists that have to come up in it.”

    Not much is known about Book 1, so it’s unclear when Grimes will step away from the spotlight. However, she previously said she was working on a lesbian A.I. space opera. Prior to “Player of Games,” she released the Chris Lake collaboration “A Drug from God,” which marked the debut of the “AI Girl Group” NPC.

