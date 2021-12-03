Menu
Grimes Unveils New Song “Player of Games”: Stream

The art-pop singer is back with her latest offering

grimes player of games new single stream
Grimes, photo via Instagram
December 3, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Grimes is back with another new song. Today, the art-pop singer shared “Player of Games,” which you can listen to below.

    Grimes first teased the song on Instagram Wednesday with a video of her, naturally, playing video games. That seems straightforward enough, but the clip also featured an unknown player donning some kind of spacesuit of armor, which tracks with her whole “Martian Technocracy” aesthetic.

    In keeping with the artist’s style, the single builds from crowning, bass-heavy synths to a club beat, with Grimes’ famous chipmunk vocals tying it all together.

    Related Video

    “Player of Games” follows “A Drug from God,” the club song the experimental pop artist recently released with Chris Lake. That track marked the debut of NPC, the “AI Girl Group” Grimes launched so she could “create as other people in order to reduce the psychic pain of being in the public eye.” Before that, she shared the song “LOVE” in response to online hate. Stay tuned to see whether the artist’s next release is credited to human Grimes or AI Grimes.

