HAIM Announces 2022 North American Tour

Sisterly musical trio HAIM have mapped out their largest North American tour to date.

Taking place between April and June 2022, the “One More HAIM Tour” spans 27 shows in total. Notably, Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim will visit major venues including Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville.

What’s more, they’ll be joined by a rotating cast of opening acts that include Waxahatchee, Faye Webster, Princess Nokia, Sasami, and Buzzy Lee.

Advertisement

Related Video

A ticket pre-sale begins Tuesday, December 7th via Ticketmaster (pre-sale code: BELLS), ahead of the public on-sale on Friday, December 10th. Click here for more information.

The tour comes in support of HAIM’s 2020 album, Women In Music Pt. III.

Last week, HAIM celebrated the Festival of Lights by releasing a revamped version of Adam Sandler’s classic “The Chanukah Song.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the new Paul Thomas Anderson film, Licorice Pizza, which stars Alana Haim in the lead role, debuted in select theaters last month, ahead of its wide release on December 25th.

HAIM 2022 Tour Dates:

04/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

04/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ~

04/27 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

05/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

05/04 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

05/05 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

05/06 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall +

05/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Dally’s Place +

05/09 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

05/13 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem +

05/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden $

05/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center +

05/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater +

05/22 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

05/24 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^

05/25 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

05/27-29 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

05/31 – Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Pavilion ^

06/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

06/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^

06/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

06/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

05/11 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

06/13 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater ^

06/14 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

~ = w/ Buzzy Lee

+ = w/ Faye Webster

^ = w/ Sasami

# = w/ Waxahatchee and Buzzy Lee

$ = w/ Princess Nokia and Faye Webster

Advertisement